Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.08 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 567,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,486,000 after acquiring an additional 137,881 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 26,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at $36,123,994.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,782 shares of company stock worth $18,542,799 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $134.82 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

