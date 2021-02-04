Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.74.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $1,815,801.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $21,253,437.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 679,554 shares of company stock valued at $41,943,715. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

