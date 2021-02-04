Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 65,718 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 300.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,718 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of UBA opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $568.26 million, a P/E ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.