Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 18,468 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 190.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter worth $7,788,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,260,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,145,000 after buying an additional 58,381 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 536,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $11,295,292.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $77,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,751 shares of company stock worth $15,644,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

