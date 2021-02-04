Dune Network (DUN) Price Up 70.2% Over Last 7 Days

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded up 43.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Dune Network has a total market cap of $5.56 million and $958.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dune Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dune Network has traded up 70.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dune Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00053744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00145496 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 129.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00101194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063601 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00245364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00040296 BTC.

Dune Network Coin Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 453,920,586 coins and its circulating supply is 356,317,353 coins. The official message board for Dune Network is medium.com/dune-network . Dune Network’s official website is dune.network

Buying and Selling Dune Network

Dune Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dune Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dune Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dune Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dune Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.