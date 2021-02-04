Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.74%.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Separately, Dundee Securities lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.