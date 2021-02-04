Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,515 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 1.27% of Duluth worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Duluth by 28.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth in the third quarter valued at $522,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.28. 1,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,053. The stock has a market cap of $420.75 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Duluth Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

