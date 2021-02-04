Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE) Shares Gap Up to $26.80

Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.80, but opened at $28.00. Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) shares last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 704,079 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £69.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 56.31 and a quick ratio of 49.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L)’s payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) Company Profile (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.