Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DPG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. 131,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,773. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

