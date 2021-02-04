DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Price Target Cut to $19.00

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its price objective dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.50 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:DRD opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $708.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,021.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth $198,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 31.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth $310,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

