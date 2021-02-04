DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Price Target Cut to $19.00

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its price objective dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.50 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.11% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.
NYSE:DRD opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $708.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.90.
DRDGOLD Company Profile
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.