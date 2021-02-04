Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,296,000 after buying an additional 647,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dover by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,740,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,860,000 after purchasing an additional 38,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,725,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Dover by 8.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 915,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,207,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dover by 38.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,649,000 after acquiring an additional 207,472 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $120.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

