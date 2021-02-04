Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.72

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 3566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.
DFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.86 million, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 101,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DFIN)
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
See Also: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.