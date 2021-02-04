Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.72

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 3566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

DFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.86 million, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 101,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

