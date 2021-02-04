Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Position Lessened by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 97.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $61.49.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

