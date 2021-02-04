Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) (LON:DPP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.31

Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) (LON:DPP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and traded as high as $10.50. Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 71,469 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £26.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74.

About Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) (LON:DPP)

Dominium SA owns and operates restaurants in Poland. It offers pizzas such as classic pizza, premium pizza, calzone, pasta, baked pasta, salads, appetizers, roman pizza, and desserts and drinks. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.