Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Increased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,688 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,592,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,201,000 after acquiring an additional 529,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,673,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,954,000 after purchasing an additional 421,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.72. The stock had a trading volume of 42,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,219. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3,628.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

