Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 140,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 16.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $104.94 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $115.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average is $99.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

