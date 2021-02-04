Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 1,243,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 913,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

About Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, and other miscellaneous products; mouth covers and pet charms; gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags; and intelligent pet products, such as APP-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as climbing hooks and pet shampoos.

