DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $258.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.47.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $236.83 on Tuesday. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of -200.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.74 and a 200 day moving average of $221.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,183 shares of company stock worth $91,200,210 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 18,498.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,625 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after buying an additional 735,504 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 283.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,718,000 after acquiring an additional 554,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its position in DocuSign by 26.1% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,878,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

