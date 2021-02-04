Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 6,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Discovery by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,716,000 after acquiring an additional 115,709 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Discovery by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 147,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Discovery by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 855,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after buying an additional 67,497 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DISCK shares. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

