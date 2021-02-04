Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Short Interest Down 17.5% in January

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 6,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.30. 3,785,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $100.96. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average of $69.77.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.