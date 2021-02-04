Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Stock Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.93

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and traded as high as $20.15. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares shares last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 4,655,492 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUST. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $10,722,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $3,814,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,895,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 10,400.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 50,131 shares in the last quarter.

