Digitex Futures 1-Day Volume Tops $2.53 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00067114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $379.75 or 0.01001453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00045534 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00037304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,786.04 or 0.04710085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00015043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

