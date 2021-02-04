DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $179,114.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 28.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 100.1% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $179,114.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.72 or 0.00403701 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000559 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000207 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,027,828,985 coins and its circulating supply is 4,850,772,480 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

