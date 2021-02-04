Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.67-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $298-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.37 million.Digital Turbine also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.67 EPS.

Digital Turbine stock traded up $12.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.12. 437,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 247.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $70.40.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

