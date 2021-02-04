Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Maxim Group

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target lifted by Maxim Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.19.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 214.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

