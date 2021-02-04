Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis.

APPS stock traded up $12.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.92. 436,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,672. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Maxim Group raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

