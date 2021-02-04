Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,585. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $673.86 million, a P/E ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DGII shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Sidoti downgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $730,417.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

