Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Digi International stock traded up $3.11 on Thursday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,358,754.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

DGII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti downgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

