DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DMAC. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,265. The firm has a market cap of $174.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.58. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04).

In related news, Director Randall Michael Giuffre purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $53,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,980. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 62.8% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 571,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 220,400 shares during the period. 35.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

