DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Stock Holdings Lessened by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DHT worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 8.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

NYSE DHT opened at $5.53 on Thursday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $815.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.