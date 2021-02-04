DEXTools Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.21 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. DEXTools has a total market cap of $20.21 million and approximately $455,530.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 61.2% higher against the US dollar. One DEXTools token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00144824 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 135.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00108317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063785 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00245989 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039800 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,767,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,138,388 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

