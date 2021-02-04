DEX (DEX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $418,798.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 25.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. DEX has a total market capitalization of $10.07 million and $418,798.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00065148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.19 or 0.01080031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00046203 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00040726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.66 or 0.04597786 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00019863 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX (DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.