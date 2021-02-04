Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Short Interest Up 23.6% in January

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Deutsche Pfandbriefbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of PBBGF stock remained flat at $$6.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

