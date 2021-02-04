Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FQVTF. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

