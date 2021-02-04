Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI)

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €58.71 ($69.07).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €64.56 ($75.95) on Thursday. Daimler AG has a one year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a one year high of €60.15 ($70.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,226.21.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

