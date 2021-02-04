Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANNSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ANNSF traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.17. The stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 338. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.09.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

