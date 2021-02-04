Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $222.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.33.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock opened at $199.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 34,700 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $145,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 211,300 shares of company stock valued at $883,724. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.