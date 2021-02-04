Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) (FRA:PBB) a €10.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) (FRA:PBB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.94 ($10.52).

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) alerts:

Shares of PBB opened at €8.33 ($9.80) on Wednesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG has a 52-week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 52-week high of €15.46 ($18.19). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.01.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.