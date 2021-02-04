Derek Jantz Sells 6,444 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) insider Derek Jantz sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $78,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,913,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,943,915.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Derek Jantz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

On Wednesday, January 27th, Derek Jantz sold 7,048 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $82,320.64.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTIL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 598.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.