DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.47.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $55.22. 23,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

