Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Stake Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,822 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.63% of Deluxe worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,070,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,196,000 after buying an additional 1,301,905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Deluxe by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,564,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,242,000 after buying an additional 450,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,300,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Deluxe by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 514,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,250,000 after buying an additional 143,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Deluxe by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 411,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 300,048 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of DLX stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.45 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.