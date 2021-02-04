Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,943,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,486,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,247,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,909,000 after purchasing an additional 376,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $135.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

