Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Down 13.7% in January

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 5,050,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other Delek US news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,642.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 42.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 30.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

DK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.03.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $22.08. 40,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Delek US has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $29.49.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

