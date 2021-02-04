Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.87

Shares of Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.87 and traded as low as $12.80. Daxor shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 4,491 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87.

Daxor Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

