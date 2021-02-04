Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 1,640 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,412 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 315,530 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,362,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

