Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 376,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 113,465 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,799 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $188,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,135 shares of company stock valued at $883,040. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

CARA opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $988.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

