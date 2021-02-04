DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Shares Gap Up to $4.83

Shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $6.22. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 42,317 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $139.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a negative return on equity of 474.13%.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

