Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $48,197,992.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $48,197,992.00.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 312,133 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $29,811,822.83.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $4.51 on Wednesday, reaching $110.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,542. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,682.77 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.06.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

