Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 439,200 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 439,200 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $45,105,840.00.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $29,695,704.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $15,248,043.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $110.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,682.77 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.72.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Datadog’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.