DATA Tops 1-Day Volume of $360,352.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One DATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DATA has traded up 51.9% against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a market cap of $5.49 million and $360,352.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00066935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.34 or 0.01083210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00046098 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00038674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.43 or 0.04695494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00019953 BTC.

About DATA

DATA is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

